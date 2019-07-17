(WHDH) —Apple is celebrating World Emoji Day by giving the world a sneak peek at some of the new emojis the company is working on.

The tech giant revealed it will be releasing 59 new emojis this fall.

They include a slew of new food, animal and smiley face choices.

Apple is also looking to add more diversity to its options.

It plans to release disability-themed emojis with prosthetic limbs and even a guide dog.

Apple is also updating its holding hands emojis to include 75 possible combinations of skin tones and genders.

