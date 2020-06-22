Apple set to tease new iPhone features during its first ever virtual WWDC

(CNN) — Apple is about to offer a glimpse at new software — and maybe even some hardware — for its biggest products.

The company is set to kick off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. The multi-day event is closely watched by consumers and developers alike for hints at what to expect from iPhones, iPads, Macs and the Apple Watch.

This year, for the first time, the event will be entirely virtual because of the pandemic. Those who want to watch it can stream the event on Apple’s website, starting at 10am PT/1pm ET on Monday.

At the event, Apple is expected to tease new features for its upcoming iPhone operating system, iOS 14, including a new homescreen experience. Apple could also announce the ability to choose third-party apps like Spotify and Google Maps as defaults over Apple Music and Apple Maps.

On the hardware side, Apple could announce a long-rumored switch to its own chips for its Mac computer lineup, a move that could lead to improved battery life and sleeker devices.

It’s also possible we could see a redesigned iMac, long-awaited over-the-ear headphones or an object tracker called “Tag.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.