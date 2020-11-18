Apple to pay another $113M to settle iPhone battery claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Apple will pay $113 million to settle the latest case alleging the trend-setting company duped consumers by deliberately slowing down older iPhones to help extend the life of their batteries.

The payment announced Wednesday in Arizona resolves a case brought by more than 30 states for Apple acknowledged a software update released in 2017 bogged down the performance of older iPhones.

It follows a previous settlement requiring Apple to pay up to $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought in California.

Apple defended its actions as a way to protect older iPhones but critics contended the company did it to help spur sales of newer models.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)