Apple unveils iOS 14 with new homescreen experience

(CNN) — Apple offered a glimpse into its new iPhone operating system, iOS 14, which includes a new homescreen experience.

The company kicked off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday by unveiling a new feature called App Library, which automatically organizes the apps on your homescreen so you don’t have to scroll through several pages.

The multi-day developer event is closely watched by consumers and developers alike for hints at what to expect from iPhones, iPads, Macs and the Apple Watch. This year, for the first time, the event is entirely virtual because of the pandemic.

At the event, Apple is expected to also tease new features for its upcoming iPhone operating system. Apple could also announce the ability to choose third-party apps like Spotify and Google Maps as defaults over Apple Music and Apple Maps.

On the hardware side, Apple could announce a long-rumored switch to its own chips for its Mac computer lineup, a move that could lead to improved battery life and sleeker devices.

It’s also possible we could see a redesigned iMac, long-awaited over-the-ear headphones or an object tracker called “Tag.”

