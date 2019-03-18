Apple watch alerts Franklin woman of irregular heartbeat

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - An Apple watch kept a watchful eye over a woman in Franklin, alerting her of an irregular heartbeat.

Phyllis Vozzella’s daughter, Jennifer Onderdonk, says she bought the watch for her mother because she was concerned about her heart rate.

“I feel safer now because it saved me. It really did,” Vozzella said.

Last Monday, Vozzella’s watch gave her an alert about her heartbeat, so she called her daughter.

“I’m a nurse, and I didn’t like the symptoms she was having, and I thought, ‘Let’s not wait until tomorrow. Let’s go right up to the hospital to be checked,'” Onderdonk said.

Vozzella was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, a common type of irregular heartbeat, which the Centers for Disease Control says contributes to an estimated 130,000 deaths each year.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Vozzella said.

Her experience comes as Apple and Stanford University released preliminary findings from an Apple watch heart study.

The study had 400,000 participants, of which around 2,000 got irregular heartbeat notifications from their watch.

More than 660 of those who followed up with medical attention were diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.

And while more studying needs to be done, for this family, they’re already thankful for their watch and the help it’s provided.

“Never would have thought that (she) would have the fast heart rate of AFib,” Onderdonk said.

“I mean, it’s saved me, (so) if I can save someone else, why not,” Vozzella said.

