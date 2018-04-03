Applebee’s brings back $1 margaritas

(WHDH) — Applebee’s has brought back the $1 margarita, famously known as the “DOLLARITA,” to restaurants throughout New England for the entire month of April.

The margarita will be available all day, every day while dining at participating locations.

“Margaritas are extremely popular with our guests, and our DOLLARITA is the most refreshing drink money can buy,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s.

