Applebee’s rolling out new $1 cocktail for Halloween

(WHDH) — In celebration of Halloween, Applebee’s is rolling out a new electric-blue-colored cocktail topped with a gummy brain for just $1.

The “Dollar Zombie” will be available at the restaurant throughout the month of October. It features a “scary-delicious combination of rum and pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, and lime flavor,” according to the chain.

The cocktail marks the first time Applebee’s has crowd-sourced its “Neighborhood Drink of the Month,” with guests providing input on everything from the drink’s color to the flavors and garnish.

For more information on the Zombie, as well as other Halloween drinks and limited time offers, visit Applebee’s online.

