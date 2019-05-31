Applebee’s selling $1 vodka raspberry lemonades in June

(WHDH) — Applebee’s has announced its newest “Neighborhood Drink of the Month.”

For the entire month of June, Applebee’s locations across the United States will be selling $1 vodka raspberry lemonades.

The drink is served in a 10-ounce mug with vodka, Tropicana lemonade, raspberry, and fresh lemon juice.

Applebee’s is also introducing new loaded fajitas that are mothered with hot queso and sprinkled with crispy applewood-smoked bacon.

In Massachusetts, participating restaurants are located in Auburn, Chelmsford, Chicopee, Danvers, Dorchester, Fall River, Greenfield, Hadley, Haverhill, Holyoke, Hudson, Leominster, Milford, Millbury, North Attleboro, Northborough, North Dartmouth, Pittsfield, Quincy, Raynham, Saugus, Seekonk, Springfield, Sturbridge, Tewksbury, Walpole, Westfield, Woburn and Worcester.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)