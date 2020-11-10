BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Tuesday that applications are being accepted for two open positions on the Boston School Committee.

The Citizens Nominating Panel is accepting applications for one four-year term opening in January 2021 and the other filling the remainder of an unexpired term, which will expire on Dec. 31, 2021.

This comes after the former BSC chairman resigned amid backlash over apparent racist comments caught on a hot mic during a virtual meeting last month.

The BSC is responsible for defining the vision, mission and goals of the Boston Public Schools; establishing and monitoring the annual operating budget; hiring, managing and evaluating the superintendent; and setting and reviewing district policies and practices.The seven members of the committee are Boston residents appointed by Walsh from a list of candidates recommended by a 13-member Citizens Nominating Panel composed of parents, teachers, principals and representatives of the business and higher education communities. The BSC also includes a non-voting student member of the Boston Student Advisory Council.

The committee meets about twice per month during the school year to adopt, review and modify policies and practices that support teaching, learning and improved student achievement.

The deadline to submit applications is Nov. 25.

