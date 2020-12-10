Applications open for Boston’s 2021 outdoor dining pilot program

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Thursday that the 2021 outdoor dining pilot program will launch in the spring and that applications are now open.

The pilot program, which is set to begin on April 1, 2021, or earlier if weather permits, will streamline permitting and will allow for outdoor patios on roadways with restaurants that have narrow sidewalks.

“I’m pleased to announce an outdoor dining pilot program for the 2021 season. This year we saw the benefits outdoor dining can have on our neighborhoods: vibrant streets, support for local businesses, a safe and enjoyable experience for restaurant goers, and, in many ways, a lifeline for our small businesses during this challenging time,” Walsh said. “We have appreciated the feedback from restaurants and residents, and look forward to their continued input as we develop a outdoor dining plan for next year that balances public health, our restaurants, and our residents.”

Restaurants who took part in the 2020 temporary outdoor dining program and who wish to do so in 2021 must reapply. New applicants are also being accepted.

During the 2020 temporary outdoor dining season, the Licensing Board for the City of Boston approved more than 550 requests for outdoor dining licenses with over 415 on public property.

The city has made a series of changes to the 2020 program based on public feedback, including moving the application process to another online platform so businesses can track the status of their applications, and consistent enforcement to ensure outdoor dining is safe and enjoyable.

An online application for the pilot program can be found here.

