Approaching snow, bitter wind chills prompt winter weather alerts for Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - Brutal winds and bitter air that left behind a path of destruction in Massachusetts will make way for plowable snow later this week.

A low-pressure system developing over North and South Dakota will hit southern New England around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, bringing two to fives inches of snow for the majority of Massachusetts.

Snowfall forecast for the snow tomorrow night…..a lot of towns likely end up with 3" by early Thursday morning. Always some under/over achievers with snowfall. #7news pic.twitter.com/ceU6JqpRO4 — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) February 26, 2019

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Barnstable, Dukes, Norfolk, Plymouth, Nantucket, Bristol, Worcester, and Suffolk counties until 7 a.m. on Thursday morning when snow is expected to stop falling.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect 5PM Wednesday until 7AM Thursday. Accumulating snow starts late Wednesday evening and lingers through the Thursday morning commute. A few inches of accumulation likely, most falling overnight. pic.twitter.com/dK77BFwx6H — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) February 26, 2019

The storm will also bring “very cold” wind chills, according to the National Weather Service.

Clean up should be easy compared to previous storms as light winds and 20-degree temperatures create light-weight, dry snow.

A wind chill advisory is also in effect for parts of Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester counties.

