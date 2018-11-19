(WHDH) — Snow showers approaching Massachusetts have prompted winter weather advisories as some towns brace for up to five inches of snow.

Meteorologist Chris Lambert says snowflakes will begin falling Monday night into Tuesday morning, with areas northwest of Interstate 495 seeing the most accumulation.

North Worcester County and much of southern and central New Hampshire will receive three to fives inches of snow. Worcester is slated to get one to three inches.

The east coast, including the Boston-area, will likely see wet snow resulting in slushy coatings during the early afternoon.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday for Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Western Franklin, Western Hampden and Western Hampshire counties until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Berkshire County has been issued an advisory from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

