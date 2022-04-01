Friday marks the 25-year anniversary of the historic April Fool’s Day blizzard that pummeled Massachusetts with heavy snow and whipping wind gusts.

On April 1, 1997, a major snowstorm blanketed Boston in more than two feet of snow and dumped about three feet in Worcester.

The blizzard nearly doubled the amount of snow Boston received that entire season.

An estimated 700,000 people lost power due to damaging wind gusts that reached up to 50-70 mph.

April 1997 remains the snowiest April on record.

