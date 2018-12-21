Aquarium apologizes for tweets about sea otter

This photo provided by Monterey Bay Aquarium shows Abby the Sea Otter at Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, Calif. The aquarium on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, apologized after some people perceived a tweet about the sea otter, that featured social media words and phrases, as body-shaming. The aquarium tweeted a multipart apology that it called a “learning moment.” (Monterey Bay Aquarium via AP)

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — California’s Monterey Bay Aquarium has apologized after some people perceived a tweet about a sea otter as body-shaming.

The aquarium on Tuesday tweeted a picture of Abby, an otter who helps train orphaned otters how to survive in the wild. The tweet featured social media words and phrases such as “thick,” ”c h o n k” and “OH LAWD SHE COMIN” which are often used to describe someone who is overweight.

People took offense.

The aquarium on Wednesday tweeted a multipart apology that it called a “learning moment.” It apologized and said it was unaware of the connotations associated with some of the memes.

The aquarium says “Abby is looking fit.”

