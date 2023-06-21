BOSTON (WHDH) - A new African penguin made her public debut at the New England Aquarium Wednesday.

Bray hatched in late March and is now fully grown and able to join the rest of the penguins. Aquarium staff said breeding more of these penguins could help save the endangered species.

“Their population has diminished by about 97% over the past 100 years so unfortunately there’s only about 10,400 pairs left in the wild as of last summer,” Brendan Dugan of the New England Aquarium said. “We’ve had 108 African penguin chicks over the New England Aquarium’s history, (Bray) being our first African penguin chick since 2019.”

Bray joins some of her relatives in the penguin exhibit, including her great-grandmother Deco, the oldest penguin at the aquarium at age 41.

