BOSTON (WHDH) - Following division earlier this year between Aramark and Fenway Park concession workers, the two sides agreed on a new contract over the weekend.

The agreement includes wage increases for workers, improved gratuities and commissions, as well as staffing standards and income guarantees.

Workers and union leaders said the contract also supports technology and operational improvements.

