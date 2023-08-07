BOSTON (WHDH) - Standing with some of the Massachusetts state troopers who were fired for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot, the State Police Association of Massachusetts claimed victory Monday after an arbitrator ruled the Massachusetts State Police must give troopers their jobs back with full back pay.

The troopers’ union said the arbitrator ruled the state police failed to provide reasonable accommodation for the troopers who the state said qualified for a religious exemption.

“We’re expecting to see our troopers back to work in the next few weeks and we’re very excited by that,” said Patrick McNamara, the President of the State Police Association of Massachusetts.

Seven troopers impacted by the arbitrator’s ruling were among those placed on unpaid leave after an order from former Gov. Charlie Baker in 2021 required state executive department employees to be vaccinated, the Associated Press reported.

“The members that had a medical exemption were afforded accommodations to stay and continue to work while being paid,” McNamara said. “Our members that were given by the Commonwealth a religious exemption were suspended without pay.”

Gov. Maura Healey ended the vaccine mandate shortly after coming into office. Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, though, would not say Monday whether the administration will accept the arbitrator’s ruling and bring the troopers back.

“We’re reviewing the decision and obviously we’ll be making sure that we’re taking appropriate action at that time,” she said.

The arbitrator’s ruling does not cover 13 other troopers who were denied their request for a religious exemption but still refused to get a COVID-19 shot.

Speaking this week, union officials said the fight around those troopers’ situations is continuing. Union officials continued, saying they expect to win that battle as well.

“Rest assured, the association will continue to fight for the rights of our members and we will do everything in our power to get every last one of them an opportunity to return to work and back to serving this great commonwealth,” McNamara said.

Union officials said the state has one week to decide whether or not to give the troopers their jobs back. The troopers have two weeks themselves to decide if they want their jobs back. Speaking this week, union officials said they believe most of the fired troopers will want to go back to work.

Karissa Hand, a spokesperson for Gov. Healey shared a statement with 7NEWS on Monday after the arbitrator’s ruling, saying “Massachusetts worked hard to keep people safe during the pandemic, and now our administration is working hard to help people safely return to work.”

“We are reviewing this decision and continue to work with unions to ensure a smooth transition for state employees following the end of the public health emergency,” the statement continued.

