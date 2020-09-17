BOSTON (WHDH) - Arcades in Massachusetts have been given the green light to reopen Thursday with restrictions in place to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week that he had signed an executive order allowing for indoor and outdoor arcades to reopen.

Arcade games that are permitted at this time include video games, skeeball, basketball shot and similar ball-throwing games, ping pong, pool and billiards, air hockey, and coin-operated games of skill and chance.

Those visiting arcades must maintain social distancing and wear a face covering.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)