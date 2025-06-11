DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An ARCCA crash reconstruction expert was back on the stand Wednesday in the Karen Read murder retrial.

Dr. Andrew Rentschler testified about the tests the engineering consulting firm conducted. The tests looked to replicate the injuries seen on Boston police officer John O’Keefe’s arm with a crash test dummy.

But, Rentschler said his results didn’t match up with what the prosecution says happened to O’Keefe.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by backing into him with her car after a night of drinking and leaving him to die in the snow in January 2022. Read’s defense argues she is being framed in a police coverup.

The prosecution has not yet cross-examined Rentschler.

Read’s first trial ended in a hung jury.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

