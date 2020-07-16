BOSTON (WHDH) - The arch over the Robert Gould Shaw and the 54th Regiment Memorial in Boston is being removed Thursday as part of a restoration project.

The memorial honors African Americans who fought in the Civil War.

It was vandalized during protested following the death of George Floyd.

Prior to the vandalism, the memorial was approved to undergo a multi-million dollar restoration.

