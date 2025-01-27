MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The new archbishop of Boston made a special visit to a local Catholic school in Milton Monday.

Archbishop Richard Henning led the Catholic school’s week liturgy at Fontbonne Academy.

The 60-year-old was installed last October following the retirement of Cardinal Sean O’Malley.

Henning’s visit concluded with a tour of the all-girls school.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox