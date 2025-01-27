MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The new archbishop of Boston made a special visit to a local Catholic school in Milton Monday.

Archbishop Richard Henning led the Catholic school’s week liturgy at Fontbonne Academy.

The 60-year-old was installed last October following the retirement of Cardinal Sean O’Malley.

Henning’s visit concluded with a tour of the all-girls school.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)