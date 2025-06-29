Archbishop Richard G. Henning received the pallium from Pope Leo XIV during a ceremony at the Vatican on Sunday.

The pallium, a three-inch-wide woolen band with 14-inch strips hanging down the front and the back, is a liturgical vestment that symbolizes both unity with the pope and service to the people of God.

Henning will wear the pallium when celebrating Mass.



