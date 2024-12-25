BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Archbishop Richard Henning led his first Christmas Mass in the city on Wednesday, drawing a crowd of followers from across the country who wanted to be on hand for the historic occasion.

The Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross was a lot to take in for the archdiocese’s new leader.

“I’m just feeling a little overwhelmed, it’s my first Christmas in Boston, so that makes it extra special,” he said.

“My mission in life is not to bring people to me but to point them to the heart of Jesus,” Henning added.

The message he delivered, parishioners said, resonated with those on hand.

“It was really profound, I really enjoyed his homily and the way the Mass was celebrated and I really enjoy the spirit of Christmas and the message that he taught us today,” one woman said.

Henning went on to meet with children at Boston’s Children’s Hospital to spread holiday cheer.

