Students who attend schools operated by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston will be required to wear face coverings when the new academic year starts, church leaders said Wednesday.

The mask requirement will last until Oct. 1 and is in line with masking regulations for the state’s public schools.

“At that time, we will evaluate our policy moving forward reflecting on state and federal guidance, updated health data, and input from schools and parents,” the archdiocese said.

The indoor mask mandate for students, staff and faculty applies to 69 schools operated by the archdiocese, and is recommended for another 31 Catholic schools that are either independent or operated by a religious order.

