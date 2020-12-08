Archdiocese of Boston accepting of new capacity limits

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Archdiocese of Boston said Tuesday afternoon that many of its churches are already limiting their capacity at 40 percent or lower, as will become required of all houses of worship in Massachusetts this Sunday.

Gov. Baker announced a plan Tuesday to lower the maximum capacity levels from 50 percent to 40 percent for houses of worship, offices, libraries and businesses including retail shops, health clubs, museums, arcades, golf facilities and movie theaters.

“We believe people understand that this is a fluid situation and that it requires all of us to be vigilant in our behavior following the best advice of medical and science experts,” Terrence Donilon, spokesman for the archdiocese, said. “This is our way to help keep our family, friends, and fellow parishioners safe including ourselves. We can continue to participate in our Catholic faith and be safe at the same time.”

Donilon said the archdiocese’s pandemic response team is reviewing the governor’s latest announcement and will communicate directly to churches, schools and parishioners if additional guidance from church leaders is required.

Though in-person Mass resumed earlier this year, the church has indefinitely suspended the obligation for Catholics to attend Mass on Sunday.

