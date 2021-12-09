BOSTON (WHDH) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Bay State, the Archdiocese of Boston on Friday announced a new mask mandate.

Starting on Dec. 18, 2021, all churchgoers throughout the archdiocese will be required to wear a mask during all public masses, including weddings and funerals, according to Cardinal Sean O’Malley.

The mask mandate \will remain in effect until January 17, 2022.

Mass celebrants, deacons, readers, choir members, and instrumentalists will also be required to wear a mask except for when they are speaking, O’Malley said.

Children under the age of five are not required to wear masks during mass, according to the Archdiocese of Boston.

Additionally, all churches throughout the archdiocese will be required to provide a designated area in which social distancing is maintained.

