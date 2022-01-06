BOSTON (WHDH) - The Archdiocese of Boston announced Thursday that it is extending its mask requirements for Masses.

All people 5 years and older attending public Masses, including weddings and funerals, must wear masks, according to the Archdiocese of Boston.

Mass celebrants, deacons, readers, servers, choir members, and instrumentalists must also wear masks except when they are speaking.

Additionally, all churches must continue to provide a designated area in which social distancing is respected for those who want to use it.

This mandate is set to expire on March 3, which is the day after Ash Wednesday.

