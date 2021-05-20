Archdiocese of Boston: Fully vaccinated churchgoers will no longer have to wear masks, social distance

BOSTON (WHDH) - Churchgoers who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to wear face coverings or stay six feet apart beginning May 29, the Archdiocese of Boston announced on Thursday.

This new rule only applies to fully vaccinated individuals attending mass or other Christian services, officials said.

The rule does not apply to Catholic schools or church office spaces.

