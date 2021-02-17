Archdiocese of Boston implementing new protocols for Ash Wednesday

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - The season of Lent is just around the corner as Christians around the world prepare for Ash Wednesday.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Archdiocese of Boston and many others are changing the way they plan to give out ashes. The new protocols will include mask requirements for all and no physical contact.

Ashes will be sprinkled on the forehead instead of marked in the sign of the cross.

Pastors will also have the option to distribute the ashes with cotton swabs. The swabs would only be used once and then burned after use.

A pastor will also be allowed to give out packets of ashes for people to bring home to their families.

In a statement to members, leaders say: “Both parties must be wearing masks. The words should be said once at the beginning for the whole congregation, and not individually. Some parishes may in fact decide not to distribute ashes this year.”

Father Steve Rock, who serves in Reading, is one of many faith leaders who are trying to alter tradition for safety’s sake. His solution is a drive-through.

“Well, you gotta be creative,” he said. “People are afraid and rightly so.”

For two hours he plans to be out in the parking lot, applying ashes with cotton swabs instead of his thumb.

“Probably more than anything else they’re glad we’re gonna be able to do it,” he said.

Father Rock added that his congregation has been supportive of the changes and that he is glad they’re able to enter this uncharted territory together.

“I think people are beginning to realize the importance of that community that we all belong to,” he said. “It’s coming together, and I think that’s what we appreciate more than the loss.”

Pews are expected to be emptier than usual with churches in the Bay State only allowed to operate at 40 percent capacity.

