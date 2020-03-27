Archdiocese of Boston permitting Catholics to eat meat on Fridays during Lent amid coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Archdiocese of Boston announced Thursday that Catholics may eat meat on Fridays for the remainder of Lent as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps through the city.

Cardinal Seán O’Malley dispensed parishioners from abstaining from meat in light of the difficulty some people may have with getting certain food during this time.

“We are called to make the best of what we have at hand or is available for purchase,” Most Rev. Peter J. Uglietto said in a press release. “Many people are using what they have stored in their freezers and on their shelves. Others are depending upon pre-packaged meals or food delivered through support agencies.”

O’Malley is encouraging anyone who can partake in the traditional Lenten practice of abstention to do so.

All Masses and religious services in the Archdiocese of Boston have been suspended since March 14 in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)