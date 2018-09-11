Archdiocese of Boston removes Beth Israel chaplain accused of sexually abusing child

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Archdiocese of Boston has removed an extern priest from Nigeria after receiving an allegation that he sexually abused a child, officials said.

The Rev. Christian Ohazulume, an extern priest from Nnewi, Nigeria, had his faculties to minister removed as a result of the allegation, which was received last month and stems from an incident in 2007 when he was living with a family upon his arrival in the United States, according to a statement.

Ohazulume has been employed as a Chaplain at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center since 2010 and has resided at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Brookline since 2010, where he has assisted in celebrating Mass and hearing confessions.

“The Archdiocese of Boston immediately notified law enforcement. In addition, the Archdiocese has been in contact with his home Diocese of Nnewi, Nigeria and informed them of the allegation and that his faculties to minister have been withdrawn in the Archdiocese of Boston,” the statement read. “The Archdiocese was advised by law enforcement to delay until today release of this information while they initiated their investigation.”

Ohazulume is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court.

