BOSTON (WHDH) - The Archdiocese of Boston joined churches across the country Wednesday to honor the lives lost due to COVID-19.

Church bells were rung at noon to remember the more than 330,000 people who died due to coronavirus complications in the United States.

In Massachusetts, more than 12,000 people have died due to COVID-19.

“Traditionally, the ringing of church bells has been a call and a signal to the community that a moment of solemnity is taking place,” the Archdiocese of Boston wrote. “We encourage the ringing of the bells to mourn the souls lost, to comfort the families and friends who grieve, and to move forward, together, in the hope of the blessings that await us in 2021.”

