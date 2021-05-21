BOSTON (WHDH) - The Archdiocese of Boston announced that vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear masks or socially distance in their parishes beginning May 29.

Parishes and pastors will not be policing parishioners but they do hold a high degree of discretion in the implementation of these changes, according to the Archdiocese.

Some pastors may choose to make changes quickly, while others may make them slowly.

Parishioners are expected to make their own decision about whether they are ready to take off their masks and be near people.

Gov. Charlie Baker had announced that on May 29 across the state, all industry restrictions will be lifted, capacity will increase to 100 percent, and gathering limits will be rescinded.

The state’s face-covering order will also be rescinded on that day, allowing for fully vaccinated individuals to ditch their mask in most settings.

