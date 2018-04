SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - The Archdiocese of Boston has sold the Saint Francis Church in Scituate.

The property now belongs to a church in Marshfield.

The Archdiocese said it sold for almost $2.5 million.

Parishioners fought the church’s closing by holding a vigil inside the church for more than a decade.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)