‘Are you Maggie?’ Sharp-eyed residents describe finding missing Stow girl

STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A 2-and-a-half-year-old who walked away from her home in Stow Tuesday morning was found two hours later — and two miles away — by two sharp-eyed residents after a frantic search .

Stow police said Maggie took off from her home around 10:15 a.m.

“The mother was putting her 2 infants in her SUV. She went back into the home to grab something quick … within a matter of seconds the girl had walked away,” said Stow Police Chief Ralph Marino.

This is the second time in a week that Maggie disappeared, and while she was found quickly the first time, three K9s and a state police helicopter spent two hours searching for her on Tuesday.

“They found a pool with a ripped cover and dogs had a hit in the area over there,” said Stow Fire Chief Joe Landry.

Elementary schoolteacher Amy Caron said she was in her front yard, homeschooling her daughter, when she saw a runner stop in his tracks, looking at someone in the wooded area across the street. The two went over and saw the young girl.

“I heard him say something like ‘Are you Maggie?’ … She said ‘I’ve been walking a lot’ or something to that effect,” Caron said. “There she was and I was just so relieved that she was OK and she was found.”

Caron said Maggie seemed to be unhurt, and was waving at helicopters overhead.

“She was perfectly fine. She had a little scrape on her hand but was interested in the helicopters going on,” Caron said. “I don’t think she realized what was the big commotion.”

