South Boston’s Pleasure Bay Beach earned top marks for water quality over the last six years, while King’s Beach in Lynn and Tenean Beach in Dorchester trail the pack in an advocacy group’s annual report card on Boston-area beaches managed by the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Pleasure Bay, City Point Beach in South Boston, Nantasket Beach in Hull and Winthrop Beach all earned water quality safety ratings of 100 percent for the 2021 season in Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s annual Metropolitan Beaches Water Quality Report Card. King’s Beach was rated at 68 percent, and Tenean 63 percent.

The overall water quality rating for Boston Harbor-region beaches was 86 percent in 2021, down from 93 percent in 2020 and below the 92 percent average of the past six years. Pleasure Bay maintained a 100 percent average since 2016, with City Point and Nantasket close behind at 99 percent.

“Considering the wet weather, most of the region’s beaches scored quite well, earning A’s and B’s,” Save the Harbor/Save the Bay Executive Director Chris Mancini said in a statement.

Last year featured “far more rain events in the region” than 2020 did, according to the organization, which said rainfall has a significant impact on water quality at many beaches. Rain can introduce new contaminants as it collects on surfaces and flows into waterways. The group also called for public agencies to make timely water-quality data more accessible to beachgoers.

“On many beaches, simply installing an accurate and accessible rain gauge and making the information available online in real time with a QR code would provide better information,” Save the Harbor’s Bruce Berman said. “We can — and should — do better than the current system, which relies on yesterday’s results which are a terrible predictor of today’s water quality.”

Mancini said his organization wants to work with the Department of Public Health to improve beach posting and flagging protocols, saying red flags were incorrectly posted due to a lack of timely and accurate information about beach water quality. Save the Harbor/Save the Bay posted an FAQ over the weekend about water quality testing.

