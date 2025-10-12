QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Ballplayers from across the area are playing 100 innings of baseball in Quincy this weekend to raise money for ALS research.

The 22nd annual 100 Innings of Baseball is underway at Adams Field in Quincy, with the first pitch thrown out Saturday morning and the game expected to wrap sometime on Sunday.

The event has raised nearly $1 million over the last 21 years..

The players, some playing all 100 innings, will be raising money to benefit The Angel Fund for ALS Research.

To donate and learn more: https://theangelfund.org/project/100-innings-of-baseball-2025/

