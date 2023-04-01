BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of area girls attended the 19th annual Belle of the Ball boutique day at the Hynes Convention Center on Saturday, an event that helps local families in need find the perfect donated prom dress this season.

As of one New England’s largest prom dress drives, Caring Partners’ Belle of the Ball ensures that any high school girl who needs a prom dress an have one. The one-day event is the culmination of the region’s longest-running prom dress drive, which ran Feb. 6 through March 26 and accepted dresses at any one of more than 70 Jordan’s Furniture, Enterprise Bank, or Anton’s Cleaners locations.

After trying on dresses, girls participating in Saturday’s event got to strut their stuff and collect accessories to complete the look.

