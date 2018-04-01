STOUGHTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Stoughton Police station has been blocked off due to a hazardous materials situation.

Police say a resident found a suspicious substance a relative had at his house. The resident brought the material to the station to see if a detective could examine it.

According a police, the resident developed “concerning symptoms” while in the station and was transported to the hospital.

Authorities have closed Rose Street and secured a vehicle so that it can be treated by a hazmat team.

Stoughton residents still have access to police services, authorities assured.

Additional details were not immediately available.

