STOUGHTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Stoughton Police station has been blocked off due to a hazardous materials situation.
Police say a resident found a suspicious substance a relative had at his house. The resident brought the material to the station to see if a detective could examine it.
According a police, the resident developed “concerning symptoms” while in the station and was transported to the hospital.
Authorities have closed Rose Street and secured a vehicle so that it can be treated by a hazmat team.
Stoughton residents still have access to police services, authorities assured.
Additional details were not immediately available.
