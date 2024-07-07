BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of area residents made their way to Chinatown for the neighborhood’s annual Main Street Summer Festival on Saturday.

The 28th annual event celebrated Chinese culture with traditional dances, food, and music and provides a boost to businesses. Organizers say the neighborhood is still recovering from a drop in tourism and business in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Councilor Ed Flynn said the celebration is another way to show support for the community.

“It was a lot of anti-Asian racism is this city and this country and it still exists today and it’s about respecting each other, coming together, and supporting the Asian community, especially during challenging times,” he said.

