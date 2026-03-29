BOSTON (WHDH) - The huge crowd has left Boston Common but organizers of Saturday’s No Kings protest say they hope the message that was spread has a lasting impact for their political efforts.

“We don’t like seeing what’s happening to our country and think it’s in mortal danger and hopefully we’ll be able to do something to fix that,” one attendee said.

Saturday’s mass demonstration was the third time since the summer of 2025 that major rallies were held nationwide in opposition to the White House policies.

Local lawmakers and the Dropkick Murphys took the stage on the Common.

“Donald Trump speaks loud and doubles down in his lies and stories and sometimes to be heard over that you have to ramp up your own message,” an attendee said.

The message was heard loud and clear in Massachusetts — a state where every major office is held by the Democratic party.

“It’s hard to understand the other side from my point of view,” a rallygoer said. “I think, I’m not sure he won but for a very slim margin and I think the people are standing up for what we really believe.”

Organizer Rebecca Winter said, “What we really want to do with this event is convert people from event goers to activists. So we have over 50 action tables setup where people can get educated and volunteer with an organization.”

More No Kings protests are expected to be held in the future.

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