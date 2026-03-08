BOSTON (WHDH) - Save the Harbor/Save the Bay and JetBlue on Saturday hosted the 16th Annual Shamrock Splash on Constitution Beach.

Dozens of splashers plunged into the freezing water to raise money for its Better Beaches Grant Program, which awards small grants to individuals and organizations who put on free public events and programs each summer on Department of Conservation and Recreation’s beaches from Nahant to Nantasket.

Last summer, Save the Harbor supported nearly 200 events aimed to bring people of color, Queer people, people with disabilities, Indigenous people, multilingual people, and low-income community members to the Boston Harbor.

For more information visit the Shamrock Splash website.

