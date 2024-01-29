A team of local doctors from Newton-Wellesley Hospital and Mass General Brigham are suggesting Barbie apply for a new job: surgeon.

The doctors said their idea came from a recent study that found that medical-themed Barbie dolls tend to portray glamourous doctors and nurses, rahter than more diverse and realistic STEM professionals.

Seeing this, the doctors got to work creating two of their own original Barbies modelled after Newton-Wellesley general surgeons Dr. Sheila Partridge and Dr. Susana Wishnia and decked out in scrubs and white doctor’s coats.

The doctors also said they open that toy companies can start making more accurate medical accessories to accompany the dolls.

“There’s tons of equipment that physicians use like to look inside the body, to look inside the body, to look inside the mouth, to look inside the ear,” said Dr. Sareh Parangi, chair of surgery at Newton-Wellesley Hospital. “I think children, if they’re exposed to these types of equipment, can see themselves using it one day.”

The surgeons said they are happy that Barbie has returned to mainstream focus and they hope the dolls will encourage even more girls to pursue careers in science.

