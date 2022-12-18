BOSTON (WHDH) - The celebration following Argentina’s World Cup win over France poured out onto Canal Street on Sunday after fans gathered to watch at Hurricane’s at the Garden took the party outside.

The win in penalty kicks was met with raucous applause, singing, dancing, and of course, joy for the team’s captain and international superstar, Lionel Messi, who now has won a World Cup.

Fans outside Hurricane’s agreed on one thing — the party was just beginning.

