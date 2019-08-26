Ariana Grande plays 1st concert in Manchester, England since 2017 bombing

Ariana Grande made an emotional return to Manchester, England, Sunday in her first performance there after a benefit following a 2017 bombing at one of her concerts.

Grande was performing at the Manchester Arena in 2017 when a suicide bomber detonated a device as fans were leaving the show, killing 23 and wounding more than 100.

Grande appeared at a benefit concert for victims of the bombing in June 2017. At Sunday’s concert, she performed her song “One Last Time” in honor of the victims.

