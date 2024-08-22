(CNN) — An Arizona man who was being sought for allegedly making threats against former President Donald Trump is now in custody, according to law enforcement.

Ronald Syvrud, who is accused of threatening to kill Trump in multiple social media posts over the past couple of weeks, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Cochise County, but no other details were immediately available, according to county public information officer Carol Capas.

Capas previously declined to name which platform the threats were made on.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook he was “taken into custody without incident.”

Trump was in the county Thursday delivering remarks at the United States-Mexico border. The former president’s team was briefed by law enforcement about the search for the man before he arrived at the border, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

US Secret Service spokesperson Alexandria Worley told CNN the agency is investigating the man. “The U.S. Secret Service investigates all threats against our protectees. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time,” Worley said.

The 66-year-old was wanted on several outstanding warrants stemming from DUI charges, felony hit and run, and failing to register as a sex offender, the sheriff’s office said in the Facebook news release. Syvrud is a resident of Benson, Arizona, the release said, a city about 50 miles southeast of Tucson.

In addition to supporting state and federal law enforcement in securing the area for Trump’s border visit, the sheriff’s office had added extra investigative resources to search for Syvrud.

When asked about the man who allegedly made threats against him during his speech at the border, Trump said he was unaware the Secret Service was investigating the man but was “not that surprised.”

“I’ve heard it’s dangerous, but I also have a job to do… I haven’t heard about that. They probably want to keep it from me,” Trump said. “I have heard it was very unsafe to make this trip, there were some people that really didn’t want me to make it.”

The Secret Service started bolstering Trump’s security detail and planned to surround the former president with bulletproof glass at campaign rallies after an assassination attempt on Trump at his rally last month in Butler, Pennsylvania, a senior official told CNN last week.

