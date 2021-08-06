PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona state Sen. Tony Navarrete was charged with multiple sex crimes involving a minor and his bond set at $50,000 during his initial court appearance on Friday, officials said.

Navarrete, 35, did not enter a plea on the charges, including child molestation and sexual contact with a minor. He appeared by video from jail, most of the time holding an iPad so that only his forehead could be seen.

Maricopa County Superior Court Commissioner Steve McCarthy set the $50,000 bond requested by prosecutor Jeanine Sorrentino. Sorrentino said Navarrete faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 49 years if he’s convicted of all charges. A defense attorney for Navarrete requested a $15,000 bond, saying Navarrete has no prior criminal history and is not a flight risk.

McCarthy also ordered Navarrete to surrender his passport and avoid contact with all minors if he’s released.

Police received a report on Wednesday about sexual contact that an accuser said occurred in 2019. Navarrete, who represents a west Phoenix district, was arrested Thursday after detectives interviewed a juvenile victim and witnesses, police said in a statement.

Navarrete was jailed and could not be reached for comment.

Court records on Navarrete’s case were not immediately available. Sgt. Andrew Williams, department spokesman, declined to provide additional information on the case, saying police didn’t want to draw attention to the case “for the sake of the victim.”

Navarrete announced earlier this week that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing minor symptoms while isolating at home.

Navarrete is serving his second term in the Senate after one term in the House.

Senate Democrats said in a statement they were “deeply disturbed” by Navarrete’s arrest and that they stand behind all survivors of sexual assault.

“These allegations and (the) arrest are serious and deeply troubling. Right now, it’s important for due process to take place through our judicial system,” the statement said.

Republican Sen. Kelly Townsend said on Twitter she took the position that Navarrete was innocent unless proven guilty.

“However, if it’s true, then I don’t ever want to lay eyes on you again, @NavarreteA,” Townsend said in her tweet.

The Arizona Legislature is not in session. Lawmakers finished the 2021 regular session in late June and, unless a special session is called, will next convene in January for the 2022 regular session.

