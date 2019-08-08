Arizona tea company partnering with marijuana company

BOSTON (WHDH) - A beverage company known for its iced tea will soon be selling pot products.

Arizona, which makes Arizona Iced Tea, is partnering with the marijuana company Dixie Brands.

The first products to be sold in the state of Arizona will reportedly be vape pens and gummies, with weed-infused beverages to come at a later time.

Arizona’s deal could bring its products to multiple states where marijuana is legal, like Massachusetts.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)