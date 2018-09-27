HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (WHDH) — Two Arkansas cousins took their bromance to the next level with a friendly photoshoot.

Roger and Dustin Kellar hired Genesis Photography to take joy-filled photos of the two in a variety of poses, complete with coordinated cut-off shirts, shorts and cowboy boots.

“We have talked about doing a shoot for so long and just finally did it,” Roger Kellar told Storyful.

The cousins, who claim to be as close as brothers, could be seen fishing, leaping into the air and looking at each other adoringly throughout the photographs.

Genesis Photography wrote on Facebook that the cousin’s “bromance is real.”

Their post has gained over 30,000 shares in about a week.

