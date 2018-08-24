Arkansas helicopter pilot seriously injured in crash

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS (WHDH)- Surveillance cameras captured the moment a police helicopter crashed into the ground in Little Rock, Arkansas during a maintenance check earlier this month.

Little Rock police say that the wind knocked the helicopter off of its platform around 11 a.m., leaving the pilot with a severe head injury.

The aircraft was heavily damaged and the pilot, a retired officer, was reportedly in stable condition.

